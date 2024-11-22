Opal’s success serves as opportunity to introduce Thai traditions and craftsmanship to the world, says PM

BANGKOK, Thailand – Opal Suchata Chuangsri, 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2024, visited Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Thai Khu Fah building to celebrate her achievement and discuss promoting Thailand’s culture and soft power through international platforms, November 22. Accompanied by Piyaporn Sankosik, managing director of TPN Global Co., Opal received praise for her positive outlook and representation of Thailand on the global stage.







Promoting Thai Culture and Soft Power

Opal expressed her commitment to showcasing Thai culture, particularly through her elegant use of traditional Thai textiles during the competition. She noted the widespread admiration from international contestants for her Thai-inspired outfits, which sparked curiosity about the designs and the stories behind them. She also highlighted the global interest in Thai handicrafts, such as locally woven bags, furthering the soft power narrative.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn acknowledged the importance of using international platforms like Miss Universe to amplify Thailand’s unique cultural identity. She emphasized that Opal’s success serves as an opportunity to introduce Thai traditions and craftsmanship to the world, reinforcing the country’s image as a leader in cultural diplomacy.

Encouraging Youth and Future Collaboration

The Prime Minister invited Opal to collaborate with the government on projects aimed at inspiring Thai youth. She praised Opal as a role model whose journey can encourage children to pursue their dreams with determination. Opal expressed her enthusiasm for contributing to these initiatives while continuing her professional commitments.

Lighthearted Exchange

During their meeting, Opal presented a traditional white garland to the Prime Minister, who complimented Opal’s beauty. In response, Opal returned the compliment, jokingly causing the Prime Minister to express mock anxiety about appearing less photogenic. The conversation was filled with humor, with the Prime Minister even suggesting vitamin drips as a way for Opal to stay energized during her busy international schedule.







Embracing Her Roots

Opal shared her personal background, revealing that she is a student at Thammasat University and comes from a family rooted in agriculture and hospitality. The Prime Minister praised Opal’s pride in her heritage and invited her to consider a role with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which Opal accepted with enthusiasm.

Closing Remarks

The meeting concluded with a photo session, where the Prime Minister commended Opal for her achievements and representation of Thailand, describing her as “a true beauty inside and out.” She also humorously noted that although Opal is not of mixed heritage, she exudes the charm and grace often associated with international beauty standards.

This meeting highlights Thailand’s commitment to leveraging its cultural assets and fostering talent to enhance its global reputation.



































