One more Thai ship crewman infected with Covid-19

BANGKOK– One more Thai crew member aboard the Diamond Princess, now anchoring in Japan, is found to have contracted with the deadly Covid-19, bringing the total to four Thais out of 25 to be afflicted with the disease.







Foreign ministry spokesperson Cherdkiat Atthakor said the confirmation was given by Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, and the victim was sent to a Japanese hospital for treatment.

Presently, the Thai embassy in Japan is coordinating with the Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry on looking after the Thai patients as well as those aboard the ship

Out of the four patients, one of them is a passenger while the rest are crewmen on the luxury liner.

The remaining Thais aboard the ship will have to undergo another medical test and if they are not contracted with the coronavirus, they could return to Thailand while the owner of the ship will have to pay for their tickets.

Loading…







