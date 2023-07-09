Officers transferred after raid at illegal lounges in Chiang Rai

Assistant chief district officers and five police officers were transferred to inactive posts after the raids by authorities at two lounges in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district found drug use and employing underage laborers.

The operation by the Department of Provincial Administration and relevant agencies came after a tip-off from an international organization combating human trafficking.







The organization reported the existence of two establishments located in Mae Sai District, operating as illicit venues and were found to employ female workers, including both Thai nationals and foreigners, who were under the age of 18.

Among the employees, six young girls are under the age of 18, with the youngest being only 15 years old. The venues might be involved in exploiting children for sexual purposes.







It was found that the establishments operated without proper permits and remained open until 6 am. During the search, evidence of drug use was also found within the premises. Nine customers and employees tested positive for drugs.

After the raid, Chiang Rai governor Putthipong Sirimat issued an order to transfer two assistant district chief officers to inactive posts at the provincial office until further notice.

Additionally, Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya Tawichai, Provincial Police Region 5 Commissioner ordered the transfer of the five police officers at the Mae Sai police station to inactive posts at the Provincial Police Operation Center. (TNA)



































