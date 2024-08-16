Newly elected PM thanks supporters, promises best efforts

Thailand’s newly elected Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, delivered an emotional speech Friday, expressing deep gratitude to the representatives who supported her.

Paetongtarn, 37 was elected as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister, securing majority support from the House of Representatives. She becomes the country’s youngest and second female leader.







With her voice trembling, Paetongtarn thanked everyone for their votes, pledging that she and her team would work tirelessly to fulfill their duties. She acknowledged former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s efforts and promised to continue working for the Thai people.

Srettha was dismissed by the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday for breaching ethics rules in a Cabinet appointment.

Regarding her future plans, Paetongtarn said she would wait for the royal endorsement before discussing specific policies. She also shared a light-hearted moment with her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, during a FaceTime call, where he encouraged her to work hard.







Addressing the pressure of her new role, Paetongtarn emphasized her strong team and clear drive, declining to comment on potential ministerial positions until the royal endorsement.

She expressed disappointment over the recent Constitutional Court ruling to remove Srettha but vowed to move forward for the country and her party.

Paetongtarn concluded by reaffirming her commitment to serving Thailand, stating, “I will do my best every day. We face many challenges, but I am confident we can overcome them.” (TNA)



































