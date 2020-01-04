New Year Road Death Toll Rises to 317

BANGKOK, Jan 2 – Road fatalities during the so-called “Seven Dangerous Days” of New Year holiday rose to 317, Thai officials say.

To promote road safety and enforce strict traffic regulations during New Year holiday, Thai authorities launch the “Seven Dangerous Days” campaign, which runs from December 27, 2019 until January 2, 2020.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation announced on Thursday that the death toll between December 27 to January 1 accumulated to 317 and 3,160 people were injured in 3,076 road accidents.

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thonsri said drink-driving remained the number 1 cause of accident (39.31%), followed by speeding (28.34%).

During the campaign, over 246,000 people had been penalized for violating traffic laws and regulations, mostly failing to wear helmet while riding motorcycle, he said.

Compared with the same period of last year’s campaign, the number of road fatalities decreased, but, Somsak said, it could be much more reduced if motorists obey the laws.

A total of 423 people were killed in road accident during last year’s campaign.