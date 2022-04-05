Nearly 34,000 vehicles sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show -10% were electric vehicles (EVs)

Organizers of the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show say the event saw a total of 33,936 orders placed by the time it concluded on Sunday (3 Apr).

Jaturon Komolmit, chief of operations of Grand Prix International (GPI), which organized the show at BITEC Bangna, said bookings increased by 13.6 percent compared to last year’s motor show.



He indicated that the figures translated to better performance for participating vehicle manufacturers.

Citing data from the event, Jaturon said nearly 32,000 of the vehicles sold were cars while the remaining 2,000 were motorcycles.







Additionally, he pointed out that about 1,500 – or 10% – of the purchased cars were electric vehicles (EVs), which he said was a satisfactory figure.

The GPI chief acknowledged that economic hardship stemming from the global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine had significantly diminished public spending power.

Nevertheless, he said it was a positive sign to see so many carmakers now manufacturing EVs, with more than 20 different electric models presented in this year’s event. Jaturon also attributed the increased interest to the government’s policy of promoting EVs through various incentives.(NNT)



































