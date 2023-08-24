‘Naval Mission Training Center’ launched in Sattahip with advanced simulation technology

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has unveiled the Naval Mission Training Center in Sattahip district of Chonburi province. The cutting-edge facility is expected to revolutionize naval training through advanced simulation technology.

Navy Chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet underlined that the mission training center operates under the auspices of the Royal Thai Fleet, a strategic initiative designed to impart comprehensive training to crews, with a particular focus on acclimating them to foreign ports and diverse operational scenarios. The RTN is planning to administer training programs for approximately 2,500 personnel annually.







According to Adm Choengchai, a major advantage of simulation training is its potential to streamline training costs. Physical training, particularly exercises involving the fleet, incurs substantial expenses and exposes personnel to potential mishaps. To mitigate these challenges and enhance training efficiency, the Navy has integrated simulation training into its curriculum.







The newly inaugurated center is equipped with four advanced simulators, collectively mimicking the operations of a naval vessel. Among these is a ship-handling simulator that replicates the intricacies of RTN frigates, offering an immersive learning experience. The combat information center trainer meanwhile enhances the ability of personnel to manage and respond to complex combat scenarios, and a ship engines simulator delves into the intricacies of vessel propulsion systems.







The inception of the training center was made possible through collaboration with the German company Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH, which designed and delivered the simulators.

Adm Choengchai further underscored the comprehensive nature of the training curriculum, designed to prepare crews for a variety of situations and incidents, including simulated responses to scenarios such as the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai in Prachuap Khiri Khan province last year.













