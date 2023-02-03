Myanmar invited to regional military meeting co-chaired by the U.S. and Thailand

Myanmar has been invited to take part in a regional military meeting co-chaired by the United States and Thailand.

Lieutenant Colonel Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, reportedly said attendance is determined by ASEAN member states.

The 18th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security and the ADMM-Plus EWG on MS Table-Top Exercise are scheduled to take place in Bangkok from February 20-24, 2023.







This is not the first time that the United States has invited Myanmar to a military meeting or exercise, with Myanmar attending the same forum virtually last year.

The Pentagon had also invited Myanmar as an observer in a major multinational military exercise led by the United States and Thailand In 2017. (NNT)




























