Museum Siam in Bangkok opens ‘121 Years Traces of Ratchadamnoen’ exhibition

Museum Siam in Bangkok on Thursday opened its new Traces of Ratchadamnoen special exhibition, recounting the history of Ratchadamnoen Avenue over the past 121 years.

Curator Taweesak Woraritrueangurai, this week guided us on a special preview of the new Traces of Ratchadamnoen special exhibition at Museum Siam, which opened to the general public.







This special exhibition relates the history of Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok over the past 121 years based on photographs of old, and the memories of people who have known the famous Bangkok avenue for many years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some photos in this exhibition have been changed from photos of the actual places and daily items of interest, into a more conceptual study of household objects, taken with lighting techniques to help reflect each time period.

At the exhibition, visitors get to explore an old film studio from the Thai Film Archive, as well as rare objects from last century. Each part of the exhibition uses modern technology to create an immersive experience to delight the audience.





The special exhibition aims to share memories and historical knowledge of Ratchadamnoen Avenue. Open to the general public throughout July and August, visitors to the exhibition will be limited to no more than 50 persons at a time as part of the precautionary measures being taken against COVID-19.

The exhibition will be closed periodically for disinfection using ozone, while visitors are asked to wear a face mask, and clean their hands using hand sanitizer before and after touching any object inside the museum. (NNT)











