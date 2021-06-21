Most Thais still keep their guard up after relaxation

A survey, by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, taken between 16 and 31 May, has found that over 85% of Thai people are on guard against COVID-19.

Department of Health Service Support Director-General Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said the survey, which was conducted on 25,265 samples nationwide, showed 94.8% of respondents were paying attention to the wearing of face masks, washing their hands with soap or alcohol gel (88.8%), eating (87.9%) and maintaining social distancing (83%). The respondents also avoid gatherings and interprovincial travel.







The survey also showed that 65% to 75% of people want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, while the Public Health Ministry is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 jabs, to build herd immunity.

According to the ministry, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand, as of 18 June, was 7,483,083, of which 5,434,119 people were given their first dose and 2,048,964 people have received both doses. (NNT)



















