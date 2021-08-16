More Thailand clinics linked to home and community isolation programs

Thailand’s National Health Security Office’s (NHSO) says that more clinics are taking part in the home and community isolation programs.

NHSO deputy secretary-general Dr. Athaporn Limpanyalers said they would like to thank all clinics that are joining this at-home COVID-19 care system, as the office needs cooperation from everyone in reaching out to all infected patients during this crisis.







He said the NHSO and the Department of Medical Services have developed guidelines for the proper reimbursement of primary care providers for services they provide to COVID-19 patients, while they wait at home or in the community for their turn to be admitted to a hospital or field hospital for treatment.



According to the NHSO, home and community isolation is a mechanism to turn houses and communities into virtual hospitals, provided with necessary medical devices, medications, food and support from doctors. (NNT)























