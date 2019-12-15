More Inter-Provincial Buses for New Year Holiday

BANGKOK, Dec 14 – State-run Transport Co will deploy more inter-provincial buses to serve travellers during the New Year holiday.

Jirasak Yaowatsakul, manging director of Transport Co, said that the New Year exodus from Bangkok should happen on Dec 26-28. During the period, the state enterprise will increase the number of bus trips in daily services from 5,419 to 8,219 to serve 165,802 passengers a day.

He expected travellers will return to the capital on Jan 1-3. During the time, Transport Co will operate 7,604 bus trips a day, up from the normal level of 5,486. The increased service will be enough for 141,788 passengers a day.

Travelers can reserve bus tickets 90 days in advance. Reservation is available at all channels of the state enterprise including www.transport.co.th, Counter Service and ticket purchase application software. Transport Co staff offer advice via their hotline number 1490 around the clock.