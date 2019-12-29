Mobile units deployed in New Year food safety operation

BANGKOK – The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health AnutinCharnvirakul, presided over a ceremony dispatching Mobile Unit for Food Safety vans to engage in food safety inspections at 10 shopping malls and markets in Bangkok, including the MOF Market (Or Tor Kor), Bon Marche market, Big C Ratchadamri shopping center, Tops supermarket at Central Ladphrao shopping mall, The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, and Lotus Rama 2 supermarket.

The general public can send in items for inspection free of charge, to ensure the hygiene and safety of food and grocery items, preventing food poisoning and other diseases during the New Year holidays.

Outside of Bangkok, provincial public health offices in 36 provinces will be conducting national food safety operations in which samples of fruit, vegetables, and popular food items will be collected for inspection using initial test kits, and laboratory inspections at the Department of Medical Sciences. The operations will also cover an inspection of food labels, and awareness raising activities for the general public on how to safely select and purchase food items.

Legal prosecution will proceed should any irregularities or contamination be found in the samples collected. Consumers having concerns regarding the safety of food or health items can lodge their comments by calling the Food and Drugs Administration hotline 1556 or by contacting any provincial public health office.