Miss India crowned Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis was not among 16 finalists in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was organized in Eilat when the time in Thailand was at 7am today. Thailand’s Anchilee did her best in the lead-up to the contest by expressing her stance of “#RealsizeBeauty”.







Five Asian contestants were among the 16 finalists. They were from Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and India.

The three finalists were Miss Paraguay, Miss India and Miss South Africa.



Finally Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, was crowned Miss Universe and she is the third Miss Universe from India. (TNA)





















































