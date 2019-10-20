Ministry of Culture to open exhibition on royal barge procession

BANGKOK – Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem said this week that an exhibition on the royal barge procession on the occasion of the coronation ceremonies 2019, will be organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office at Sanam Luang from October 25 to November 11, 2019. The prime minister is scheduled to preside over the opening ceremony of the exhibition on October 24.

The exhibition will have four sections. The first section features coronation ceremonies from past to present via a LED screen, with a Braille presentation for the blind and an electronic library.

The second section is an exhibition detailing aspects of the four royal barges; singing on board the barges by navy personnel; art and cultural performances from the four regions of the country and Ramayana Khon performance.

The third section is for the display of waterfall curtains with a light and sound expo featuring Thai people’s traditional way of life in relation to water, the royal barge procession and His Majesty the King’s activities.

The fourth section features delicious Thai food and the distinctive Thai lifestyle.