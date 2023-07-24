Ministries jointly prepare measures for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The incident involving a cylinder of radioactive cesium-137 that went missing from a factory in Prachinburi earlier this year has culminated in new cooperation between the health ministry and the higher education ministry. The two agencies are now jointly preparing for medical responses to radiological and nuclear emergencies so Thai authorities would be able to handle such emergencies in accordance with globally accepted practices.







Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and Sirirurg Songsivilai, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) for this joint preparation. The memorandum details the actions that would be taken under the “Program for Preparedness and Medical Response to Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies”.







The permanent secretary said Thailand uses nuclear and radiological technologies in industries and in medicine. The cooperation with the health ministry would create a mechanism to regulate the use of said technologies as well as a response mechanism for relevant emergencies. Dr Sirirurg elaborated that these mechanisms would instill confidence in the public by providing clear criteria and laws that would be used in times of radiological and nuclear medical emergencies.







The health ministry’s permanent secretary said medical and public health emergency response centers will be set up. The ministry will work with the MHESI to develop information systems and people’s knowledge of radiological and nuclear responses. Dr Opas said the relevant equipment will be procured and personnel will be trained so responses may be issued when emergencies arise.

After the signing of the MoC, the MHESI permanent secretary delivered 15 radiation survey meters to the Ministry of Public Health. The equipment, worth about 1.5 million baht, will contribute to radiological and nuclear medical emergency readiness on the part of the latter. (NNT)

















