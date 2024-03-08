Minister highlights value creation and quality of life improvement for local population

A recent public-private meeting aimed at developing the Upper Northern Thailand Group 2 focused on comprehensive development across various sectors such as creative tourism, agriculture and processed food industry, transportation infrastructure, and water resource management.







The meeting, presided over by Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, emphasized the importance of value creation and quality of life improvement for the local population. Preparations are underway to propose budgets to support these projects at the upcoming mobile Cabinet meeting in Phayao Province.

The meeting also highlighted preparations for disaster management, proposing emergency budget allocations for each province to ensure flexibility in spending when necessary. The objective is to reduce inequality, develop human quality, and enhance the country’s competitive capabilities.







Discussions at the meeting also covered development projects focused on sustainable growth, including developing high-value agriculture, promoting creative tourism, enhancing trade and investment potential, and conserving natural resources.

The meeting aimed at creating investment and trade networks across borders and addressing issues such as smog, all of which would help the Upper Northern Thailand Group 2 to move forward comprehensively and sustainably. (NNT)































