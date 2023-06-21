MFP leader Pita expected to fully recover and joins MPs in reporting to parliament on June 27

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the party’s secretary-general, Chaithawat Tulathon.

As a result, Pita will be unable to attend an important meeting of leaders from the eight coalition parties, scheduled for June 22. Furthermore, he will also miss a seminar attended by all of the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs), set to begin on the same day.







Chaithawat said the MFP leader is expected to make a full recovery and will join the MPs in reporting to parliament on June 27.

In a Facebook post, Pita urged individuals who have been in close proximity to him over the past week to monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms. He revealed that he began experiencing symptoms on June 18, shortly after returning from a visit to Chiang Mai where he expressed gratitude to his supporters.







Following the onset of symptoms, Pita voluntarily confined himself to his home and refrained from leaving the premises. He has suspended all activities and will remain in quarantine until fully recovered.

An MFP official said this marks the third time Pita has contracted COVID-19, while noting that the circumstances surrounding his repeated infections are currently unclear. (NNT)

















