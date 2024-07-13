Major anti-narcotics operation in Chiang Rai seizes 3 million meth pills

By Pattaya Mail
0
811
The coordinated effort underscores the government’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes with comprehensive and integrated enforcement strategies.

Under the directive of the Thai Prime Minister, state agencies are intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking through a collaborative approach involving various government bodies. This coordinated effort underscores the government’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes with comprehensive and integrated enforcement strategies.


On Thursday, officers from Border Patrol Police Division 327 and Chiang Rai Provincial Police launched a joint drug bust operation. The operation targeted a vehicle suspected of transporting narcotics. The vehicle was tracked from Mae Fa Luang District to a forested area in Mae Korn Subdistrict of Mueang District in Chiang Rai.

At the scene, the suspects engaged in a gunfight with the officers. Post-incident inspection revealed 16 modified fertilizer sacks containing approximately 3 million methamphetamine pills. Authorities seized three vehicles and one motorcycle involved in the smuggling operation. The case is now under further investigation to identify and apprehend all individuals involved. (NNT)




























RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR