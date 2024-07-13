Major anti-narcotics operation in Chiang Rai seizes 3 million meth pills

Under the directive of the Thai Prime Minister, state agencies are intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking through a collaborative approach involving various government bodies. This coordinated effort underscores the government’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes with comprehensive and integrated enforcement strategies.







On Thursday, officers from Border Patrol Police Division 327 and Chiang Rai Provincial Police launched a joint drug bust operation. The operation targeted a vehicle suspected of transporting narcotics. The vehicle was tracked from Mae Fa Luang District to a forested area in Mae Korn Subdistrict of Mueang District in Chiang Rai.

At the scene, the suspects engaged in a gunfight with the officers. Post-incident inspection revealed 16 modified fertilizer sacks containing approximately 3 million methamphetamine pills. Authorities seized three vehicles and one motorcycle involved in the smuggling operation. The case is now under further investigation to identify and apprehend all individuals involved. (NNT)


































































