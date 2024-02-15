Lisa BLACKPINK to debut in ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

Thailand’s K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is set to make her acting debut in the much-anticipated third season of the dark comedy series ‘The White Lotus’. Production is gearing up to begin this month, with locations in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui aiming for a 2025 release.

Lisa, known globally as a member of the successful K-pop group Blackpink, will be joined by a talented ensemble of Thai actors, including Dom Hetrakul, Patravadi “Lek” Mejudhon, and Maethi “Tayme” Thapthimthong.







“The White Lotus,” which first premiered on July 11, 2021, quickly garnered critical acclaim and high viewership, prompting HBO to extend the series beyond its initial six-part limited run. Its subsequent season continued to attract audiences, solidifying the show’s place in popular culture.

The series, created by Mike White, has been lauded for its exploration of the human psyche through a mix of dark humor and drama, set against the backdrop of a luxury resort. The series has received numerous awards, including 14 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the top television programs in both 2021 and 2022. (NNT)



































