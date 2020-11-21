Life on Mars; green technologies at National Science Fair Bangkok

For anyone who hasn’t decided yet where to go on the long weekend, the National Science and Technology Fair at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani is one great option for the family, held to inspire youth and society on technological and scientific advancements.







The National Science and Technology Fair 2020 was opened on 13th November by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). The event has received good feedback and has welcomed many visitors, who are mostly younger people and their parents.

The highlight of the event is A Day on Mars exhibition which simulates the actual living conditions humans would face on Mars, along with information on Mars exploratory operations from past to present.









In addition to this star exhibition, the event also features other fun and informative activities, such as the Energy Eco Land exhibition by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

The exhibition is divided into four zones, starting with the EGAT Go Green zone telling the story of a land with clean energy and modern innovations, then the EGAT EV Station showing innovations in eco-friendly electric vehicles, the EGAT Home No.5 zone showing appliances certified in EGAT’s No.5 energy saving campaign, and finally the EGAT Hero zone where participants can explore their dream professions on the AR Fitting Mirror.

The National Science and Technology Fair 2020 is taking place over this long weekend until Monday 23rd November at Challenger Hall 2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center. (NNT)











