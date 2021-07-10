Latest updates and measures to cope with Thailand’s critical situation

Thailand has already administered over 11.9 million doses of vaccine from February 28 to July 8, 2021. Out of this number, 8.8 million persons have received their first dose, while around 3.17 million people have been fully vaccinated with two doses

CCSA decided to impose new measures that are necessary to address the worsening situation especially in dark red and red zone provinces. The new measures include new COVID-19 zoning areas in Thailand, closures of some sections in shopping centers, new opening hours for public parks, public transportation and restaurant, setting up check points to minimize people movement from the dark red zone starting 10th July 2021







CCSA has approved the plan to distribute 80% of vaccine in July to allocate to people in Bangkok with priority to adults aged 60 and over, and people living with 7 underlying conditions

Pfizer vaccines donated from US will be allocated to;

– Medical personnel and health workers as a booster dose

– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions

– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)

– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)





1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated from Japan will be allocated to;

– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions

– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)

– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)

Public Health Ministry is accelerating its push for rapid antigen testing, in addition to the current RT-PCR method, which yields the most accurate results, in an effort to speed up detection of cases as COVID-19 infections soar

New COVID-19 testing sites will be opened for walk-in service at Thai-Japan Stadium, Hua Mark Stadium and Thupatemi Sports Stadium (NNT)



















