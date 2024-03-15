Lands Dept. eases lengthy waits at offices through online services

The Department of Lands (DOL) has continuously developed its service models to facilitate the public, eliminating the need for lengthy waits at land offices.

Most recently, the DOL has introduced electronic land offices, enabling online registration in the provinces of Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, and Nakhon Pathom. The initiative is part of the government and the Ministry of Interior’s policy to provide convenience to the public through a One Stop Service system.







The department stated that employing information technology systems in land rights and legal transactions registration enhances efficiency and modernizes public sector services. The modernization of the land information system, which began in 2011, aims to establish a centralized and standardized national land database. This includes the digitization of land rights documents and records.







The launch of online land registration services and the comprehensive system mark an important first step for the DOL towards a fully integrated digital system.

Offering online registration services has created convenience and reduced the time required for transactions, allowing the public to register from home or any location without the need to visit a land office. (NNT)































