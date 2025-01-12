King’s Historic Milestone Celebrated with Royal Ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has announced a royal ceremony to celebrate the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King Attaining the Same Age as His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great. The event commemorates His Majesty’s life reaching 26,469 days, equaling the lifespan of King Rama I, the founding monarch of the Chakri Dynasty. The main ceremony is scheduled for January 14 at Wat Phra Chetuphon, or Wat Pho, in Bangkok.

The celebration will span one week, from January 13 to January 20, and will feature a wide range of cultural and historical activities. Attendees can pay respects to sacred relics and Buddha statues from the era of King Rama I. Demonstrations of traditional Thai rituals and craftsmanship will offer insights into the country’s ancient practices, while cultural performances and folk games will showcase Thailand’s rich heritage.







One of the key attractions is the “Kad Mua” Lanna Market, which recreates the charm of traditional Thai markets. Visitors can explore over 300 stalls offering locally-made products, including OTOP goods and items from the “Five Precepts” Village. Light and sound shows will also present historical narratives linked to the Chakri Dynasty, enhancing the celebratory experience.

Activities will commence daily at 9:00 a.m., allowing participants ample time to enjoy the events and engage in the community-oriented atmosphere of this royal celebration. (NNT)

































