Kenyan government observes housing estate project in Bangkok

Bangkok – High ranking executives from the Kenyan government have been in Bangkok to observe the development of the Baan Pracharat housing project beside Khlong Lat Phrao canal in the capital, to gather practical information to benefit housing development projects in 18 cities in Kenya.

Thanat Nareupornpong, Assistant Director of the Community Organizations Development Institute (CODI), brought the executives and officials from Kenya’s parliament and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to observe the development of the housing estate project, starting with a boat trip along an 8-kilometer section of Khlong Lat Phrao canal to the community behind Rajabhat Chankasem University.

The housing development now has 2,083 occupied residences, with 747 households waiting for the construction of their houses to be completed, and 306 families waiting for the construction of their new homes to begin. The project currently has 3,136 housing units either occupied or nearing completion, with an ultimate goal of 7,069 domestic units.