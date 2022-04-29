Japanese Prime Minister to visit Thailand May 1-2

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, is scheduled to visit Thailand on May 1 and 2.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japanese Premier Kishida is scheduled to attend a meeting at Government House on May 2 with Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.



Ministry officials said the two leaders will later witness the signing of several bilateral agreements, co-host a press conference, and conclude the first day of the visit with a dinner hosted by the Thai government.

Kishida’s trip coincides with the 135th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of Thailand and Japan’s Strategic Partnership and the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between ASEAN and Japan.







The visit is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for the two leaders to discuss a range of issues concerning Thailand-Japan relations and to advance cooperation in all dimensions at the bilateral, sub-regional, and regional levels, as well as to exchange views on regional and international situations of mutual interest. (NNT)

































