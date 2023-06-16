ITV clarifies controversial meeting minutes

ITV Public Company Limited has clarified the discrepancy between minutes of its annual shareholder meeting and a video clip, recording part of that meeting on April 26.

The company’s operation emerged into spotlight and has been widely discussed if it is still operating as a media company. Its operation involves Move Forward party leader Pita Limcharoenrat’s the controversial ITV shareholding issue.







The company on Thursday issued a statement on its website, clarifying that the minutes of the annual shareholders’ meeting was a summary of the key questions submitted by shareholders and answers related to the company’s operations. It is not a word-by-word transcription.

The meeting minutes states that currently, the company continues to operate in accordance with its objectives and submits financial statement and corporate income tax statements as usual.







The company did not intend to communicate that it is still operates as a media business, but rather that the company still operates in accordance with the objectives which it registered with the Department of Business Development and has not discontinued its business, the statement said.

The financial statements of the company for 2022 submitted to the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce showed that the company revenue comes from return on investment and interest income only. It was submitted to the Office of Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, it said.

The company’s financial statements in the first quarter posted on its website and currently being reported in the news are draft financial statements for internal use and have not been reviewed or audited. Therefore, it cannot be used for reference or external purposes and are not legally binding.

The company reiterates that the financial statements and other activities are normal business activities and are in compliance with the law. (TNA)















