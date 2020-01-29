Immigration checkpoints implement enhanced hygiene measures

BANGKOK – Health screening measures are being implemented at immigration checkpoints across the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into Thailand.





At Betong border crossing in Yala, officials are using handheld thermometers to screen out suspected persons, after confirmed cases were reported in Malaysia and Singapore. Meanwhile enhanced hygiene measures are being implemented at immigration checkpoints at all airports.

The hygiene measures will help protect officials at international airports who must be in contact with 60,000 passengers, while special screening protocols are in place for flights from Wuhan and Guangzhou, which will be assigned specific gates. All flights from Wuhan have however been cancelled as the Chinese city which is at the epicenter of the outbreak is in effective lockdown.

The Immigration Bureau 2 Chief Pol Maj Gen Veeraphol Charoensiri, said today that enhanced hygiene measures will also help increase passengers’ confidence. Immigration checkpoints will be cleaned with disinfectant and alcohol spray every hour, especially in areas where officials and passengers interact. Immigration officials at all airports will be wearing masks and gloves to prevent the spread of the infection, as they must handle many passports and converse with passengers all the time.

Hand sanitizer bottles will be placed on passport control counters for passengers to use, while officials will increase their surveillance of coughing and sneezing passengers, who may be isolated from the crowd and referred to the airport’s health control team for investigation. The health of officials will also be monitored, and those showing symptoms will be sent to doctors immediately.

In Yala province, officials at Betong border crossing are conducting health screenings on tourists arriving at the Thailand-Malaysia border, after confirmed cases were reported in Malaysia and Singapore.

There is currently no confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Yala, however Betong district is considered to be at higher risk than the rest of the province as it welcomes many Malaysian-Chinese and Singaporean-Chinese tourists. The Thai authorities are now working with Malaysian authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In Samut Songkhram, Amphawa district chief Natchawan Techasen has delivered sanitary masks to retailers at Amphawa floating market, in an attempt to reduce the chances of infection. The district has ordered accommodation and homestays to monitor the health of their guests, and notify related agencies should any guest exhibit suspicious symptoms.

Amphawa floating market is a tourism attraction popular among Chinese tourists, with about half of all visitors to the market coming from China.