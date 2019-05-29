HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presides over bathing rite for Gen. Prem

Bangkok – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple in Dusit district of Bangkok on Monday to preside over the royally sponsored bathing rite for Gen. Prem, who died of heart failure on May 26.

The Princess, who was accompanied by Than Phu Ying Ploypailin Mahidol Jensen, laid a wreath bestowed by the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in front of the royal urn.

Gen Prem’s funeral rites are to be held for seven nights, from May 27 to June 2. Their Majesties the King and Queen will preside over a merit-making ceremony on June 2. The Bureau of the Royal Household will issue an announcement on the royal cremation ceremony in the near future.