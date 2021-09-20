HRH Princess Chulabhorn donates doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to medical units

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana has graciously donated doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to medical units of the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer (PMMV) Foundation in various provinces, aimed at building immunity among vulnerable groups nationwide.







Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, as the foundation’s honorary chairperson and President of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), recognizes the need to vaccinate people against COVID-19 to reduce infection numbers. The focus of this vaccination effort is the deprived, the elderly, the disabled and people with chronic diseases in all regions. Her Royal Highness has assigned the foundation’s medical units in 63 provinces to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to people in the vulnerable groups since August 2021.



At Chum Phuang Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Sunday (Sept 19), Chum Phuang District Chief, Pairat Wittayaanumas, presided over an event to administer royally-bestowed vaccine to 950 people in the vulnerable groups. The vaccine administration was jointly carried out by the PMMV Foundation, the provincial administration, the provincial public health office, the Oral Cancer Foundation of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Debaratana Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Chum Phuang Hospital, local government agencies, and related units. The doses were also administered in the homes of 50 bedridden patients and senior citizens, bringing the total number of recipients to 1,000. The people of Nakhon Ratchasima expressed their deepest gratitude for Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn’s royal kindness. (NNT)



























