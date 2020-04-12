Hotel in Hatyai – Song Khla, offers ‘Social Distancing’ package

SONGKHLA – A hotel in Hatyai, Songkhla province has come up with a strategy to prevent its business accumulating losses and facing likely closure like other hotels during the COVID-19 outbreak. It offers a “Social Distancing” package where customers can stay comfortably while ensuring their family’s safety.







COVID-19 has caused many hotels to close, but others have adapted to the situation, managing to maintain their business and support employees. The Bed Hatyai Hotel came up with a plan that turns crisis into opportunity. It’s “Social Distancing” package serves customers who still need to go outside during the lockdown, while protecting family members from the virus during their stay.

The hotel offers this group of customers a 14 day package that costs 15,000 baht (USD 460) with full board and 24 hour service. In addition to its attractive offer, the hotel strictly follows the Public Health Ministry’s measures.







Every day, hotel maids clean the room, change bedsheets, and pillow covers. They will wash and iron the customers’ clothes as required. Food is freshly cooked and served in single-use containers. Hand sanitizers are placed at every corner of the hotel.

Before check-in, customers have to fill-in a risk assessment form, and during the 14 day stay, they must have their temperature checked each day. Their health information is sent to the provincial health office every day. Any customer with a fever or considered at risk of infection is sent to the hospital immediately. (NNT)



