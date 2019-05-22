His Majesty the King thanks the people for the Coronation Ceremony

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has thanked all people involved for joining hands in organizing the Coronation Ceremony and making it a success.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued a statement conveying His Majesty’s appreciation to all parties, including police, military, and court officials, civil servants, volunteers, and people from all walks of life.

His Majesty said that the unity of the people reflects their love and bond for the institution of the monarchy and for His Royal Parents – His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother – as well as all members of the Royal Family.

This special occasion also reflects time-honored Thai arts, culture, and traditions, and shows to the world the spirit and unity of the Thai people.

The Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajira­longkorn Phra Vajiraklao­chaoyuhua (Rama X) took place on 4-6 May 2019. It was the first coronation in the Kingdom of Thailand in seven decades.

This historic event is regarded as a ceremony that demonstrates the stability and unity of the people as the Nation.