Heavy rain forecast in some areas of Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern regions

The Meteorological Department reports heavy rain in some areas of the Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Eastern regions. Bangkok and its vicinity will experience rain or thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates a moderate southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. This will cause heavy rain in some areas of the North, Upper Northeast, and Eastern regions. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 meters high, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms.

North: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Lowest temperatures 23-25°C, highest temperatures 27-32°C. Southwest winds at 5-15 km/h.







Northeast: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. Lowest temperatures 23-25°C, highest temperatures 29-33°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Lowest temperatures 26-27°C, highest temperatures 30-33°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

East: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Lowest temperatures 24-28°C, highest temperatures 32-33°C. Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.









South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Lowest temperatures 22-27°C, highest temperatures 32-36°C. Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 meter high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.









South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces. Lowest temperatures 24-26°C, highest temperatures 33-35°C. From Ranong province upwards: Southwest winds at 15-35 km/h, sea waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. From Phang Nga province downwards: Southwest winds at 15-30 km/h, sea waves around 1 meter high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Rain or thunderstorms covering 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places. Lowest temperatures 26-27°C, highest temperatures 32-34°C. Southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.



































