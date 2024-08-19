Heavy rain expected across Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, Southern Regions, and Bangkok

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning of heavy rainfall in the northern, upper northeastern, eastern, southern regions, and Bangkok metropolitan areas. The rains could potentially cause flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and near mountain slopes.

A monsoon trough stretches over the northern parts of Thailand and upper Laos, extending to a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions are expected to result in heavy rainfall in the affected regions.







The department urges residents in these areas to remain vigilant for potential hazards from heavy rains and accumulated precipitation that could lead to flash floods and landslides. Coastal residents and seafarers in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should also exercise caution, as waves are expected to reach about 1 meter in height, with areas of thunderstorms seeing waves as high as 2 meters.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in some locations, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 26-28°C (minimum) to 35-36°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.







Northern Region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in provinces including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C (minimum) to 33-37°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C (minimum) to 31-36°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with significant rainfall expected in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Samut Songkhram, and Ayutthaya provinces. Temperatures will range from 26-27°C (minimum) to 34-37°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 10-25 km/h.









Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Temperatures will range from 25-27°C (minimum) to 33-36°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are expected to be about 1 meter high, with heights exceeding 2 meters during thunderstorms.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Temperatures will range from 23-27°C (minimum) to 33-37°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are expected to reach 1 meter in height, with heights exceeding 2 meters during thunderstorms.









Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 24-26°C (minimum) to 32-34°C (maximum), with southwest winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves are expected to reach 1 meter in height, with heights exceeding 2 meters during thunderstorms.

The public is advised to monitor weather updates and take precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides.



































