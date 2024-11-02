Heavy rain causes flooding in Trat city and along Sukhumvit Road, swift water pumping effective

TRAT, Thailand – A heavy downpour lasting 30 minutes inundated several areas in Trat city and along Sukhumvit Road, prompting municipal authorities to swiftly pump water into drainage systems to restore normal conditions.

At approximately 1:30 PM on November 1, intense rainfall for over an hour resulted in water accumulation exceeding 20 centimeters on Sukhumvit Road leading into the city. Flooding was also reported at key intersections in Klong Yai district, affecting both inbound and outbound traffic on Sukhumvit Road, from Bangkok Hospital to Isuzu dealership and Trat City Hotel, due to inadequate drainage.

In response, Trat City Mayor Surasak Phutiphat directed disaster relief officials to expedite the water pumping operations, which were completed by 3:30 PM.













































