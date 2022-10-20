Heavy downpours trigger landslides affecting residents and tourists in Phuket

Flooding ended at the center of Phuket but many areas of this tourist island province suffered landslides due to heavy rain.

Yesterday’s flooding disappeared from many areas of Phuket and they included its old town zone which is an important business area of the southern province.







Late last night there were landslides on many locations including the Khao Rang mountain in Muang district. There a landslide hit rented houses and rescue workers found it difficult to evacuate eight dwellers including elderly people. At least five cars and motorcycles were covered with mud there.

An uphill road to the Patong mountain in Kathu district was pounded by more landslides and officials completely closed it to traffic. People heading for Patong had to use a detour.







Phuket authorities warned the people whose houses stand on slope ground and near waterways to be prepared for landslides. (TNA)



































