Health Ministry explores tax incentives to encourage healthier lifestyles

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health is exploring tax incentives to encourage healthier lifestyles as part of a campaign to reduce the country’s high rates of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The proposed measures would reward individuals who adopt preventive health practices and support food manufacturers that reduce salt and sugar levels in their products.



NCDs, including cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, account for around 400,000 deaths per year in Thailand. The ministry plans to mobilize its network of one million village health volunteers to educate the public on healthier diets and lifestyle changes under a campaign called “Eat Wisely and Not Get Sick.” The program would promote preventative health measures to reduce long-term medical costs and improve public health outcomes.







Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has indicated that compensation for health volunteers and tax incentives for individuals who prioritize their health could be part of a broader strategy to curb NCDs. He mentioned that discussions with the National Health Security Office are ongoing to implement these measures as part of the government’s NCD prevention strategy.

The ministry is also drafting Thailand’s first-ever NCD bill to promote good health practices and incentivize the food industry to make healthier products. This legislation, alongside tax benefits for consumers and manufacturers, would form the cornerstone of the government’s efforts to reduce the prevalence and economic impact of chronic diseases in the country. (NNT)





































