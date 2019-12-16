Grab Taxi expected to be made legal in Thailand in March 2020

BANGKOK – The government is taking steps to legalize Grab services, expected to be effective from March 2020, beginning with the Grab taxi service. The Grab motorcycle service is pending further study.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul quoted Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob as saying the legalization of Grab services via their application will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration. Ministerial regulations and conditions will also be defined for private vehicles to be used for providing Grab services and licenses will be issued for corporate operators of the Grab services.

Ms. Traisulee confirmed the government has a policy to legalize public vehicle services via the use of applications to provide convenience and justice for the people. Many private vehicles are currently being used for the Grab services in illegally, though they may raise good incomes for the operators.

The government has listened to the views of all parties involved with regards to the proposed legalization of the Grab taxi service.