Govt asks all institutions to close to control COVID-19 spread

BANGKOK (NNT) The government has made known that it is looking to ask all institutions and venues where social gatherings take place on a continual basis, to close temporarily to control the spread of COVID-19.







Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced that the government is stepping up measures to control the spread of the virus and will ask all social gathering places to close.

Venues in the list include universities and schools both public and private, sports stadiums, especially for high contact sports, as well as entertainment venues. Meanwhile, shopping malls and other venues where people have less contact will be able to remain open but must conduct thorough cleaning of premises and temperature checks of personnel.

The government is also to consider whether government officers of various departments and ministries, should work from home.

All conclusions to the proposed measures will be discussed at the cabinet meeting.











