Gov’t announces its policy to reduce drug problem within one year

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced the Government’s policy to reduce the drug problem in a concrete manner within a one-year period.

The announcement was made when the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Narcotics Control Board on 31 October 2023. He believed that the reduction of the drug problem would ease the hardships of the people more effectively, as illicit drugs have been one of the country’s major issues that need to be brought under control.







At the meeting, the Prime Minister also gave guidelines for the success of narcotics prevention and suppression. For instance, all relevant agencies must join forces in fighting the problem, with the aim of easing the people’s hardships. They were urged to emphasize budget allocation for urgent operations against drugs.

Under these guidelines, all provinces must seriously handle drug issues, with the participation of local communities more extensively. Related laws will be improved and strictly enforced. Drug users will be regarded as patients and they must be provided with assistance, such as that concerning the finding of proper jobs for them. Asset seizure must also be imposed on drug dealers.







Moreover, war rooms at various levels must be established, with the Office of Narcotics Control Board serving as the center in integrating information and operations against illicit drugs. New knowledge on drug prevention and control will be broadened to help reduce the severity of the problem and develop innovations against this issue.

The meeting also discussed the formulation of the 2024 action plan on national drug prevention and suppression and the operation plan to reduce the severity of the drug problem within one year, in accordance with the Government’s urgent policies. (PRD)



























