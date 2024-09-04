Governor inspects Chao Phraya River flood defenses in preparation for northern water masses

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, along with Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon and officials from the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, conducted an on-site inspection of the flood defense barriers along the Chao Phraya River on September 3. The inspection covered the stretch from Wat Soi Thong in Bang Sue District to Thewet Pier in Phra Nakhon District.



Governor Chadchart stated during the visit that the area near Wat Soi Thong in Bang Sue is a critical point, as it borders Nonthaburi Province. The inspection was carried out to assess the flood barriers along the Chao Phraya River in anticipation of the first wave of northern water masses. On September 2, the water level rose by 25 cm, bringing it to 1.75 meters above mean sea level (MSL), up from 1.50 meters MSL on September 1. However, the flood barriers, standing at 3.5 meters high, are still sufficient to handle the rising water, though vigilance remains necessary.

Following this, Governor Chadchart and his team boarded a boat to survey the flood defenses along the Chao Phraya River from Wat Soi Thong Pier to Thewet Pier. The water level was observed to be significantly below the top of the flood barriers. Sandbags have been added to reinforce any vulnerable gaps, known as “missing teeth.” The northern section of Bangkok’s flood barriers is generally higher than the southern section due to the greater influence of northern waters. For instance, the flood barrier in Bang Na stands at 2.8 meters.







Upon disembarking at Thewet Pier, Governor Chadchart emphasized the importance of ensuring preparedness at the “missing teeth” areas, which are used as passageways. The Thewet Pier area is particularly at risk of flooding because it lies outside the flood barriers. Bangkok has 17 communities located outside these barriers, which will inevitably be affected if the water rises.

“The flood barriers must be thoroughly inspected to ensure there are no gaps. Even a small breach could lead to significant problems. While there is no need for immediate concern, we must not be complacent. The water levels are not yet critical and are still far from those of 2011. However, my greater concern is the rainfall, as a low-pressure trough is currently passing through Bangkok. Therefore, I have ordered the drainage of canals to prepare for potential flooding, similar to how we prepare for the northern waters,” Governor Chadchart concluded.





















































