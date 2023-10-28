Government mulls over 10,000-baht digital wallet stipend

The government’s policy for a 10,000-baht stipend through digital wallets is under active discussion, with three proposed eligibility criteria.

According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the authorities have engaged in continuous discussions and solicited opinions from all sectors. However, a clear direction is yet to be determined to avoid potential public confusion.







Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said that while differing opinions have been encountered, and discussions have been had with the Prime Minister, there’s no undue concern. The policy aims at stimulating the overall economy, not merely providing aid, suggesting a more comprehensive distribution to 49 million individuals.

Meanwhile, Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy Prime Minister, believes that revising the eligibility criteria for the 10,000-baht digital wallet initiative from universal disbursement to excluding the wealthier individuals will not impact the upcoming elections. This revision aligns with the feedback of the majority, hence it is believed that public sentiment remains unaffected.







The three proposed methods of disbursement for the 10,000-baht digital wallet stipend encompass exclusions and focused aid; initially, it considers excluding individuals earning over 25,000 baht or with savings of over 100,000 baht, leaving 43 million eligible recipients with a required budget of 430 billion baht.

Alternatively, a tighter financial criterion is proposed by excluding those with an income over 50,000 baht or savings exceeding 500,000 baht, expanding the eligibility to 49 million individuals with a budget of 490 billion baht.

Lastly, a more targeted approach is suggested, focusing the aid solely on the impoverished segment of the population, thereby benefiting 15-16 million individuals. (NNT)













