Government invites public to observe Royal Barge Procession

Bangkok – The government is making preparations for members of the public to witness the Royal Barge Procession on October 24, 2019. The procession is part of nationwide celebrations of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s coronation earlier this year.

A meeting of the committee in charge of security and traffic management took place this week and instructed related units to ensure public safety and provide adequate parking spaces and buses to serve commuters.

People living outside Bangkok can travel via public vans or park their vehicles at many locations in the city, including Muang Thong Thani, Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, Thupatemi Stadium, Ikea department stores, the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC) in Bang Na district, Central department stores and Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT Station. More than 30,000 parking spaces will be available. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will also provide free transport services on this occasion.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up royally-bestowed mobile kitchens and is cooperating with medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health to provide medical check-ups for the general public along the procession route. The BMA has also cooperated with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to provide wheelchairs and volunteers to assist the elderly. The administration has set up 16 screening locations along the procession route.