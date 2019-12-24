GLO to test online lotto sale next year

BANGKOK – The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will begin to trial online lottery sales in Q1 next year. The GLO board is now determining the draw format, claiming online lotteries will help prevent overpricing and better reach target groups.

The GLO’s chairman PatcharaAnuatasilpa says the office has considered opening an online lottery game as a trial product where the general public can purchase digital lottery tickets online starting in Q1, 2020.

Prizes could be drawn based on the traditional lottery’s 6 digits, 4 digits, last 3 digits, and last 2 digits, or in a new game format such as the zodiac lottery. The GLO will decide on the format to be used in the online trial within 1-2 months.

Subject to board approval, the online lottery will be offered on a website or an application for a period of time to test the system and determine the effects on society and related persons.

After the trial, information collected from the trial will be analyzed by a work committee who will decide whether the scheme should proceed. The GLO has ordered its committee to consider suitable game formats, prizes, and other conditions that will not affect society.

The GLO chief said an online lottery has its benefits as it can restrict the sale of lotteries to eligible persons and target groups aged 18 years or older, while the sale of each ticket will be regulated to prevent overpricing.

The system will be able to require buyers to be properly registered in the tax database, which will allow the GLO to allocate some revenue from lottery sales to support persons in need, such as employees registered in the social security database.