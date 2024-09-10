Free services at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports every traveler should know

BANGKOK, Thailand – For frequent travelers, spending long hours at the airport before a flight is not uncommon. During this time, you may need to work, gather information, or find ways to pass the time. Luckily, both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports offer various free services to help travelers. Here are six essential free services that can enhance your airport experience:

Free Drinking Water

At both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi, there are free drinking water dispensers available. You can choose between hot and cold water, helping you save money as food and drinks inside the airport can often be expensive.

Free Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi is now a common feature, but airports provide several Wi-Fi networks to choose from, including the airport’s own, mobile network providers, and stores within the terminal. It’s recommended to connect to the airport’s official network or your mobile provider’s for security, avoiding unknown networks that might pose a risk to your personal data.

Free Religious Facilities

For travelers of all faiths, both airports offer free religious facilities such as prayer rooms and lounges for monks. These services provide convenience for passengers needing to fulfill religious practices. You can ask airport staff for more information.

Free Shuttle Services Within the Airport

In large airports like Suvarnabhumi, free shuttle buses are available to transport passengers, staff, and others between terminals and facilities. This service ensures smooth movement within the airport for all.

Free Airport Shuttle Bus Between Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi

If you have a connecting flight between the two airports, there is a free shuttle bus service. To use this service, you must present your boarding pass for the next flight. Passengers without a connecting flight or general public cannot use this service.

Free Mobile Charging Stations

Both airports provide free charging stations for mobile devices. However, it’s important to be cautious when connecting to USB ports or power outlets to avoid potential data theft. Always keep your phone with you while charging to prevent loss or tampering.

These free services ensure comfort and convenience for travelers at both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, making the waiting time before your flight more enjoyable and stress-free.





































