Foreign tourists must stay in Phuket for at least 7 nights and pass two tests of RT-PCR before leaving island

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed three provinces to welcome foreign tourists from Phuket during their 14-day quarantine.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center agreed with the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal on the 7+7 program to allow foreign visitors who stayed in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox project for seven days to visit three other southern provinces on the seven following days.







The 7+7 program took effect on Aug 16. As a result, visitors to Phuket can also travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands in Surat Thani province; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay beach in Krabi province; and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phangnga province within their 14-day quarantine period.

The program applied to the foreign visitors who tested negative for COVID-19 during their first seven-day stay in Phuket. They were allowed to travel by land, water and air to any of the additional destinations in the three other provinces and stay there on the seven following days.



Under the program, foreign tourists must stay in Phuket for at least seven nights and prove to be free of COVID-19 in two tests of the RT-PCR method in the island province. After leaving Phuket, they will have the third RT-PCR test on days 12-13 after their arrival in the country. If they test negative again, they can travel farther to other provinces. (TNA)























