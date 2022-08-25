Foreign arrivals can extend their stay in Thailand from October onwards

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a proposed maximum stay extension for international tourists, applicable to visitors from countries with visa waiver agreements and visas on arrival.

This new rule, effective from October 1, 2022, will extend the maximum stay period for those traveling from countries with visa waiver arrangements from 30 days to 45 days, with tourists eligible for visas on arrival able to stay for up to 30 days – double the current 15-day period.







CCSA Spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said this extension aims to assist the nation’s economic recovery and help businesses affected by the pandemic.

He also said the campaign will help generate additional income by attracting more visitors and encouraging them to spend more.







Thailand saw some 1.07 million international visitors in July 2022, bringing in about 157 billion baht in tourism revenue from January to July 2022.

Spending from domestic tourists was meanwhile recorded at 377.74 billion baht as of August 17. (NNT)

































