First-ever earthquake in Buriram province stirs residents

On July 22, reporters have indicated that following multiple earthquake reports from the Earthquake Surveillance Bureau, earthquakes have been detected in various regions of Thailand and neighboring countries. Approximately 20 earthquakes occurred abroad, including in Myanmar, Vietnam, and off the northern west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

In Thailand, earthquakes were reported in Lampang, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Tak, and Chiang Rai provinces, which are common occurrences in the northern region. However, a rare event was reported by the Earthquake Surveillance Bureau in Hin Khon Subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat District, Buriram Province. An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 Richter and a depth of about 1 km was detected, causing a significant stir among the residents. This marked the first recorded earthquake in Buriram Province’s history.







Pongrapee Rakpra, the village head of Hin Khon Subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat District, Buriram Province, reported that the earthquake occurred at 14:54 local time (2024-07-22 14:54:04 THAI). The epicenter was located at coordinates 15.073°N, 102.832°E, corresponding to the rice fields of Ban Non Ngiw, Village No. 8, Hin Khon Subdistrict. Fortunately, there were no buildings or houses in the vicinity.

Pongrapee stated that initial inquiries with the villagers revealed no abnormalities or awareness of the earthquake. The incident was unprecedented in Buriram Province. The local villagers’ alarm was due to the shared information from the Earthquake Surveillance Bureau.







Thongyoi Pakkalo, a 54-year-old resident of Nong Kradon-Ban Non Ngiw, mentioned that she did not feel any tremors while at home or in the fields and noticed nothing unusual. She continued her farming activities as usual. Her daughter, who works in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, called to inform her about the earthquake in Lam Plai Mat District. Thongyoi assured her daughter that nothing seemed amiss. When asked if she was afraid, she admitted that she would be scared if an earthquake did occur. She intends to closely monitor news from the authorities.



































