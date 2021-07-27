Factories in Thailand supplying adequate medical oxygen during outbreak

Thailand’s Ministry of Industry has confirmed that the country’s supply of medical oxygen is adequate to meet the current demand and people should not worry about shortages.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the Department of Industrial Works has contacted industrial gas manufacturers under the Federation of Thai Industries, gas-filling factories as well as gas container manufacturers about their current capacity and all have confirmed that they can produce enough medical oxygen during the COVID-19 outbreak.







He said there are currently 15 factories manufacturing oxygen, at 1,860 tons per day, in Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Songkhla, Lamphun and Chiang Mai provinces. In August, a new factory will open in Rayong, pushing the country’s total capacity to 2,200 tons per day.

Mr. Suriya said the country’s total oxygen demand is at 1,260 tons per day on average. Of this, the industrial sector consumes 660 tons daily, while the medical sector requires 400 to 600 tons daily. (NNT)



















