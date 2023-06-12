‘Export Promotion Seminar’ highlights food safety and quality standards between Thailand-EU

The European Union (EU) recently facilitated an Export Promotion Seminar in Bangkok to serve as a dynamic platform for top-level officials, exporters and importers from both Thailand and the EU. The seminar’s goal was to highlight EU food safety and quality standards while promoting potential business prospects between the two regions.

David Daly, the EU’s Ambassador to Thailand, said the June 7-8 event at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel enabled Thai importers, Chambers of Commerce, major retail chains, and the hotels, restaurants, and cafe-catering (HORECA) sector to engage in discussions with high-ranking officials from both the EU and Thailand. The ultimate aim is to bolster EU-Thailand relations through bilateral trade ties.







The seminar offers interactive presentations, roundtable debates and product-oriented business sessions focusing on a variety of agricultural products. These include fruits and vegetables, meats, wines, dairy products and Geographical Indications (GI) items.

A highlighted Round Table discussion explored enhancing EU-Thai trade via the forthcoming Free Trade Agreement, improving food quality and promoting sustainability in agri-food production.







Representatives from Europe and Thailand also had the opportunity to discuss market attractiveness and challenges for foreign exporters. Meanwhile, EU representatives and experts delivered presentations on diverse standards related to animal welfare, plant health and traceability.

Adding a touch of culinary art to the event, Michelin-starred chef, Gerard Villaret showcased a cooking demonstration using high-quality ingredients from Europe. (NNT)















